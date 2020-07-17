All apartments in Piney Green
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

207 Winners Circle

207 Winners Circle · (252) 503-3912
Location

207 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Winners Circle · Avail. Jul 31

$825

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
207 Winners Circle Available 07/31/20 Cozy 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome ~ 207 Winners Cir South - Cozy two bedroom, two and one half bath townhouse with attached garage, fully equipped kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room! Lawn Care is included with the rent!!

This Home Is Pet Friendly!! No Dangerous Breeds Please!!

This home is in the following school districts: Silverdale Elementary School, Hunter's Creek Middle School, and White Oak High School.

For a more detailed view of this home please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL Internet Browser Bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3VeYc/207-Winners-Circle-S-Jacksonville-NC-28546

If you would are interested in seeing this home please contact your real estate agent. If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at 910 577 1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!

(RLNE1885316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

