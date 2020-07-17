Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

207 Winners Circle Available 07/31/20 Cozy 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome ~ 207 Winners Cir South - Cozy two bedroom, two and one half bath townhouse with attached garage, fully equipped kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room! Lawn Care is included with the rent!!



This Home Is Pet Friendly!! No Dangerous Breeds Please!!



This home is in the following school districts: Silverdale Elementary School, Hunter's Creek Middle School, and White Oak High School.



For a more detailed view of this home please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL Internet Browser Bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3VeYc/207-Winners-Circle-S-Jacksonville-NC-28546



If you would are interested in seeing this home please contact your real estate agent. If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at 910 577 1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!



(RLNE1885316)