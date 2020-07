Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to the home that has it all! From the moment you walk in, you will be blown away by the laminate flooring! If cooking is your thing, this kitchen, complete with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, is where you will spend your days. Enjoy being close to shopping, entertainment, base and more! This 3/2 with a bonus room has the space you want at the price you love! Don't wait too long to see this home, it won't last long!