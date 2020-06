Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom townhome is conveniently located to base, schools, and shopping. This property offers brand new whirlpool appliances, kitchen cabinets, kitchen countertops, light fixtures, and is freshly painted. This property also offers two bedrooms upstairs both with their own bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs. The property is fenced in which is great for entertaining. Call today to schedule your viewing! This property will not last long!