Piney Green, NC
1933 Rolling Ridge Drive
1933 Rolling Ridge Drive

1933 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC 28544

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Brick Wood Burning Fireplace and Vaulted Ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of storage with nice appliances and a separate Breakfast Nook! **This home was COMPLETELY Renovated in Oct 2019 with the following: A New Roof. New vinyl sided exterior. New A/C. New LVP flooring throughout. New tile flooring in both bathrooms and New vanities. A New hand tiled full size walk-in shower with glass door. Freshly painted interior throughout. New fan and light fixtures. New kitchen and bathroom cabinets. New Stainless Steele Appliances. Located in the Established Old Hunters Creek neighborhood and very convenient to all Jacksonville has to offer including our USMC Base Camp Lejeune.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
1933 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
What amenities does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
