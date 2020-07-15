Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Brick Wood Burning Fireplace and Vaulted Ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of storage with nice appliances and a separate Breakfast Nook! **This home was COMPLETELY Renovated in Oct 2019 with the following: A New Roof. New vinyl sided exterior. New A/C. New LVP flooring throughout. New tile flooring in both bathrooms and New vanities. A New hand tiled full size walk-in shower with glass door. Freshly painted interior throughout. New fan and light fixtures. New kitchen and bathroom cabinets. New Stainless Steele Appliances. Located in the Established Old Hunters Creek neighborhood and very convenient to all Jacksonville has to offer including our USMC Base Camp Lejeune.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1933 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
