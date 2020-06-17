All apartments in Piney Green
17 Walnut Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

17 Walnut Drive

17 Walnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC 28546

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...eat-in-kitchen, dining room, family room, living room, storage room, screened patio, fenced yard and more! The huge detached 2 car garage is the perfect place to store all of your extra toys or to use as a workshop! Call today for your private tour! Please confirm schools with Onslow County Board of Education.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

