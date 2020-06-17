17 Walnut Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...eat-in-kitchen, dining room, family room, living room, storage room, screened patio, fenced yard and more! The huge detached 2 car garage is the perfect place to store all of your extra toys or to use as a workshop! Call today for your private tour! Please confirm schools with Onslow County Board of Education.