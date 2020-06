Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Very Nice two bedroom duplex in Hunters Creek Subdivision. This home includes: large living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with dining area, laundry room located off of dining room area, located towards the end of a cul-de-sac, and this home is within a few minutes from Main Gate/Piney Green Gate to Camp Lejeune, shopping centers, and local beaches.