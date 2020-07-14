All apartments in Piney Green
128 Mesa Lane
128 Mesa Lane

128 Mesa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

128 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC 28546

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
128 Mesa Lane Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home, Pets Negotiable, Fenced Back Yard - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located off Piney Green Road in New Hunters Creek. Just minutes away from Camp Lejeune, local dining and area shopping. There is a fireplace in the den that is great for chilly nights. The eat in kitchen makes it easy to entertain company while cooking dinner. There is a storage room off the back of the home that is available for tenant use. All pets must be approved by the owner. This home is a catch so make an appointment to see it in person today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Mesa Lane have any available units?
128 Mesa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
Is 128 Mesa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
128 Mesa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Mesa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Mesa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 128 Mesa Lane offer parking?
No, 128 Mesa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 128 Mesa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Mesa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Mesa Lane have a pool?
No, 128 Mesa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 128 Mesa Lane have accessible units?
No, 128 Mesa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Mesa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Mesa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Mesa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Mesa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
