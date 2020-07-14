Amenities

128 Mesa Lane Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home, Pets Negotiable, Fenced Back Yard - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located off Piney Green Road in New Hunters Creek. Just minutes away from Camp Lejeune, local dining and area shopping. There is a fireplace in the den that is great for chilly nights. The eat in kitchen makes it easy to entertain company while cooking dinner. There is a storage room off the back of the home that is available for tenant use. All pets must be approved by the owner. This home is a catch so make an appointment to see it in person today!



(RLNE2536946)