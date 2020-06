Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 2 bedroom,2.5 bath end unit townhouse is located in the hunters creek neighborhood. Recently installed laminate flooring,carpet and paint throughout. With the fenced in backyard during the summer weather you are going to enjoy your time outside.Conveniently located close to shopping,restaurants,schools and area bases.schedule an appointment today!