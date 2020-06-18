All apartments in Piney Green
110 Live Oak Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

110 Live Oak Ct

110 Live Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC 28544

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Duplex~110 Live Oak Ct. - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hunters Creek on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Vaulted Ceiling with a Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and a Full-Size Open kitchen with Stainless Steel Dishwasher & Side-by-Side Refrigerator!! **BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout...No Carpets to vacuum!! Backyard is Fully Fenced with a Secure Storage Room off the back patio.

This home is pet negotiable. Breed, age and size restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies. This pet negotiable property will consider one(1) small (<25 lbs) non-aggressive breed dog Only or one(1) cat Only. Any cat must be spayed/neutered and front paw declawed to be accepted. No puppies or kittens under 1 yr of age allowed...Policy strictly enforced. Please have applicant apply on line at choicehomz.com.

No smoking permitted in this home.

This home is in the following school districts: Hunters Creek Elementary School, Hunters Creek Middle School, and White Oak High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3TxDh/110-Live-Oak-Court-Midway-Park-NC-28544

If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1885252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Live Oak Ct have any available units?
110 Live Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
What amenities does 110 Live Oak Ct have?
Some of 110 Live Oak Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Live Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
110 Live Oak Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Live Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Live Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 110 Live Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 110 Live Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 110 Live Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Live Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Live Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 110 Live Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 110 Live Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 110 Live Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Live Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Live Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Live Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Live Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
