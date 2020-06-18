Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Duplex~110 Live Oak Ct. - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hunters Creek on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Vaulted Ceiling with a Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and a Full-Size Open kitchen with Stainless Steel Dishwasher & Side-by-Side Refrigerator!! **BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout...No Carpets to vacuum!! Backyard is Fully Fenced with a Secure Storage Room off the back patio.



This home is pet negotiable. Breed, age and size restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies. This pet negotiable property will consider one(1) small (<25 lbs) non-aggressive breed dog Only or one(1) cat Only. Any cat must be spayed/neutered and front paw declawed to be accepted. No puppies or kittens under 1 yr of age allowed...Policy strictly enforced. Please have applicant apply on line at choicehomz.com.



No smoking permitted in this home.



This home is in the following school districts: Hunters Creek Elementary School, Hunters Creek Middle School, and White Oak High School.



No Cats Allowed



