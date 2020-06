Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Your going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Convenient to Camp Lejeune & local beaches! Large covered Front Porch to welcome your family and guests. Spacious Living Room w/ fireplace and laminate hardwood floors. Large Country Kitchen featuring all the appliances & plenty of cabinets & counter space for easy meal preparation plus Formal Dining Room Call today to schedule a tour!