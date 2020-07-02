106 Dockside Drive

Amenities

These beautiful home nestled in Hunter's Creek offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath. Drive up to this beautiful front yard and well manicured lawn. You will love to sit on the front covered porch to enjoy the morning coffee or listen to the sounds of nature. Enter into a grand foyer with beautiful hardwood flooring. This home offers a formal dining area and breakfast nook. There is no shortage of seating areas for the family gatherings. The chef in the family will love the ample counter space to include a wired island. With a formal living area just off the kitchen area, allows for easy conversations while cooking. Venture upstairs to find 3 guest bedrooms and a master suite. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet and huge master bathroom. Dual sinks, soaking tub and stand up shower and just some of the great features of this bathroom. This community is close to the water way, there is also an HOA in place. Call us for a private tour of the home.