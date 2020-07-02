All apartments in Piney Green
Piney Green, NC
106 Dockside Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

106 Dockside Drive

106 Dockside Drive · (910) 340-5000
Location

106 Dockside Drive, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
These beautiful home nestled in Hunter's Creek offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath. Drive up to this beautiful front yard and well manicured lawn. You will love to sit on the front covered porch to enjoy the morning coffee or listen to the sounds of nature. Enter into a grand foyer with beautiful hardwood flooring. This home offers a formal dining area and breakfast nook. There is no shortage of seating areas for the family gatherings. The chef in the family will love the ample counter space to include a wired island. With a formal living area just off the kitchen area, allows for easy conversations while cooking. Venture upstairs to find 3 guest bedrooms and a master suite. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet and huge master bathroom. Dual sinks, soaking tub and stand up shower and just some of the great features of this bathroom. This community is close to the water way, there is also an HOA in place. Call us for a private tour of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Dockside Drive have any available units?
106 Dockside Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Dockside Drive have?
Some of 106 Dockside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Dockside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Dockside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Dockside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Dockside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 106 Dockside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Dockside Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Dockside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Dockside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Dockside Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Dockside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Dockside Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Dockside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Dockside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Dockside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Dockside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Dockside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
