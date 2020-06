Amenities

One bedroom - one bath - living room - full kitchen - two tv's included (bedroom wall mount and Living room large flat screen TV) along with high end all pay channel cable package. All utilities included (estimated to be monthly savings to tenant of over $250 a month). Full access to clubhouse, exercise room, pool, tennis courts, apartment has dedicated private parking spot feet from apartment entrance. Washer/Dryer included, overhead ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.