All apartments in Pineville
Find more places like 11502 Wilson Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pineville, NC
/
11502 Wilson Mill Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:54 PM

11502 Wilson Mill Lane

11502 Wilson Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pineville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11502 Wilson Mill Lane, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious home on a gorgeous corner lot! 5 bedrooms, the 5th is huge bonus room w/closet! Gleaming hardwood floor in entry & dining, chef's eat-in kitchen w/tile, granite, big island, stainless. Kitchen opens to large family room w/gas fireplace. Formals w/heavy moldings. Luxury master suite w/spa bath, dual vanity, large walk-in closet. Ample secondary bedrooms, upgraded baths. Fenced yard, lot sits higher than backdoor neighbors, allowing privacy! Pool/playground in community!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have any available units?
11502 Wilson Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have?
Some of 11502 Wilson Mill Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11502 Wilson Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11502 Wilson Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11502 Wilson Mill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane offer parking?
No, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane has a pool.
Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11502 Wilson Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11502 Wilson Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr
Pineville, NC 28134

Similar Pages

Pineville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPineville Apartments with Balconies
Pineville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPineville Apartments with Parking
Pineville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College