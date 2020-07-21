11502 Wilson Mill Lane

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home on a gorgeous corner lot! 5 bedrooms, the 5th is huge bonus room w/closet! Gleaming hardwood floor in entry & dining, chef's eat-in kitchen w/tile, granite, big island, stainless. Kitchen opens to large family room w/gas fireplace. Formals w/heavy moldings. Luxury master suite w/spa bath, dual vanity, large walk-in closet. Ample secondary bedrooms, upgraded baths. Fenced yard, lot sits higher than backdoor neighbors, allowing privacy! Pool/playground in community!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.