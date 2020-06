Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Cute 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath Ranch home located convenient to I-485 and the light rail. Kitchen has been remodeled and has all new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the screened in Sunroom. Large Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Quiet neighborhood located with walking distance to Belle Johnson Park that includes the lake, playground, and many walking paths. This is a must see!