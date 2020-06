Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room. Master bedroom opens to deck and well as the back bedroom opens to the side deck. Home has cedar siding well maintain. 12 x 25 Screen in back deck. Freshly paint, carpets have been cleaned.