Onslow County, NC
930 Dynamo Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

930 Dynamo Lane

930 Dynamo Lane · (910) 455-5001 ext. 104
Location

930 Dynamo Lane, Onslow County, NC 28546

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 930 Dynamo Lane · Avail. Aug 24

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
930 Dynamo Lane Available 08/24/20 Open Floor Plan - Wow! This home has been well cared for. As you drive up to the home you will notice beautiful landscaping. Step up to a covered porch and enter into the perfect open concept floor plan. Walk into the home and find beautiful engineered hardwood flooring that continues in the dining and kitchen space as well. Cathedral ceilings, natural lighting, electric fireplace, new carpet and upgraded neutral paint make this living room stand out. From the living area you are in clear view of the dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, beautiful dark wood cabinets and lots of counter space. This space also has a custom backsplash and a wired island for additional space, seating and storage. The dining area is perfect for the family and there is also a large walk-in pantry. You will never have to worry about cooking a meal and yelling to your family through another room, this open floor plan concept makes cooking, watching television and family time a breeze! Venture down the hall to find 2 guest bedrooms with high ceilings and a beautiful master suite. The master suite boasts trey ceilings and a large walk in closet. The master suite also contains dual sinks, a large soaking tub, stand up shower and lots of space. This home has warm colors throughout the home. Yes that is correct, finally a home that doesn't not have all white walls with white trim! The coziness does not stop here, step outside to a large patio are where grilling and entertaining are a breeze. Watch the kids in the yard and know they are secured by a 6 foot privacy fence. All of this and located in one of Jacksonville's most sought after communities Carolina Plantations. All of the schools are within 5 minutes from the home. Camp Lejeune is a short 15 minute commute and all area shopping is within 5 minutes. Schedule your appointment today!

(RLNE4027173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Dynamo Lane have any available units?
930 Dynamo Lane has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Dynamo Lane have?
Some of 930 Dynamo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Dynamo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
930 Dynamo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Dynamo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 930 Dynamo Lane offer parking?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 930 Dynamo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Dynamo Lane have a pool?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 930 Dynamo Lane have accessible units?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Dynamo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Dynamo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Dynamo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
