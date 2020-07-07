Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

930 Dynamo Lane Available 08/24/20 Open Floor Plan - Wow! This home has been well cared for. As you drive up to the home you will notice beautiful landscaping. Step up to a covered porch and enter into the perfect open concept floor plan. Walk into the home and find beautiful engineered hardwood flooring that continues in the dining and kitchen space as well. Cathedral ceilings, natural lighting, electric fireplace, new carpet and upgraded neutral paint make this living room stand out. From the living area you are in clear view of the dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, beautiful dark wood cabinets and lots of counter space. This space also has a custom backsplash and a wired island for additional space, seating and storage. The dining area is perfect for the family and there is also a large walk-in pantry. You will never have to worry about cooking a meal and yelling to your family through another room, this open floor plan concept makes cooking, watching television and family time a breeze! Venture down the hall to find 2 guest bedrooms with high ceilings and a beautiful master suite. The master suite boasts trey ceilings and a large walk in closet. The master suite also contains dual sinks, a large soaking tub, stand up shower and lots of space. This home has warm colors throughout the home. Yes that is correct, finally a home that doesn't not have all white walls with white trim! The coziness does not stop here, step outside to a large patio are where grilling and entertaining are a breeze. Watch the kids in the yard and know they are secured by a 6 foot privacy fence. All of this and located in one of Jacksonville's most sought after communities Carolina Plantations. All of the schools are within 5 minutes from the home. Camp Lejeune is a short 15 minute commute and all area shopping is within 5 minutes. Schedule your appointment today!



(RLNE4027173)