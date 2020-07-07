All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:11 AM

704 Radiant Drive

704 Radiant Drive · (910) 989-3351
Location

704 Radiant Drive, Onslow County, NC 28546

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that boasts vaulted ceilings, large living room with fireplace, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! The master bedroom features a walk in closet and its own private on suite bathroom. You can find the other two bedrooms nestled around the secondary bathroom. Enjoy your fenced in back yard while sitting around the fire pit during the upcoming chilly fall nights! Conveniently located to area shopping, restaurants and schools. Call todayto schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Radiant Drive have any available units?
704 Radiant Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Radiant Drive have?
Some of 704 Radiant Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Radiant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Radiant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Radiant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Radiant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 704 Radiant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Radiant Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Radiant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Radiant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Radiant Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Radiant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Radiant Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Radiant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Radiant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Radiant Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Radiant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Radiant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
