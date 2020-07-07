704 Radiant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that boasts vaulted ceilings, large living room with fireplace, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! The master bedroom features a walk in closet and its own private on suite bathroom. You can find the other two bedrooms nestled around the secondary bathroom. Enjoy your fenced in back yard while sitting around the fire pit during the upcoming chilly fall nights! Conveniently located to area shopping, restaurants and schools. Call todayto schedule a showing.