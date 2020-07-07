All apartments in Onslow County
506 Oyster Rock Lane

506 Oyster Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

506 Oyster Rock Lane, Onslow County, NC 28460

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
506 Oyster Rock Lane Available 07/23/20 Town Home located in Sneads Ferry - Townhouse located in Sneads Ferry-close to the beach
This townhouse offers abundant closet space including a walk-in closet in master bedroom, a large walk in pantry for the kitchen, large linen closet upstairs, outside storage on the patio and extra storage under the staircase. As you enter the home you will walk into the living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs are the two bedrooms each have their own bathroom. The laundry area is in between the two bedrooms for convenient use. There are 2 parking spaces in front of the townhouse and extra parking at the end of the road. there is a community pool, picnic table and a playground on the property. This home is close to the beach and the back gate to Camp Lejeune.
School District: Dixon
NON smoking home
Application fee applies
pets negotiable with fee-small dog (limit 25 pounds) and cats ok - Limit one pet

(RLNE4570813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have any available units?
506 Oyster Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have?
Some of 506 Oyster Rock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Oyster Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Oyster Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Oyster Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Oyster Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 506 Oyster Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Oyster Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 506 Oyster Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Oyster Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Oyster Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Oyster Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Oyster Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
