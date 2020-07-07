Amenities

506 Oyster Rock Lane Available 07/23/20 Town Home located in Sneads Ferry - Townhouse located in Sneads Ferry-close to the beach

This townhouse offers abundant closet space including a walk-in closet in master bedroom, a large walk in pantry for the kitchen, large linen closet upstairs, outside storage on the patio and extra storage under the staircase. As you enter the home you will walk into the living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs are the two bedrooms each have their own bathroom. The laundry area is in between the two bedrooms for convenient use. There are 2 parking spaces in front of the townhouse and extra parking at the end of the road. there is a community pool, picnic table and a playground on the property. This home is close to the beach and the back gate to Camp Lejeune.

School District: Dixon

NON smoking home

Application fee applies

pets negotiable with fee-small dog (limit 25 pounds) and cats ok - Limit one pet



