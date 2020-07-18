Amenities

265 Silver Creek Loop Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath home with Bonus in Sneads Ferry - Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in The Landing in Mill Creek neighborhood in Sneads Ferry. This home has a bonus room above the garage, beautiful floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms, living room with cozy fireplace, separate dining area, kitchen open with the living area, covered front porch, rear screened porch for those barbecues, double garage and much, much more! The nice sized back yard is fenced. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms off the living room to the back of the home. The walk in closet is large with lots of shelving. The master bath has a separate shower and tub. This is a lovely home laid out for peaceful living.

Application fee applies

Small dogs only - with approval and non refundable fees - limit 2

School District: dixon

non-smoking home



No Cats Allowed



