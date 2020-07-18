All apartments in Onslow County
Onslow County, NC
265 Silver Creek Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

265 Silver Creek Loop

265 Silver Creek Loop · (910) 328-6732
Location

265 Silver Creek Loop, Onslow County, NC 28460

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 265 Silver Creek Loop · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
265 Silver Creek Loop Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath home with Bonus in Sneads Ferry - Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in The Landing in Mill Creek neighborhood in Sneads Ferry. This home has a bonus room above the garage, beautiful floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms, living room with cozy fireplace, separate dining area, kitchen open with the living area, covered front porch, rear screened porch for those barbecues, double garage and much, much more! The nice sized back yard is fenced. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms off the living room to the back of the home. The walk in closet is large with lots of shelving. The master bath has a separate shower and tub. This is a lovely home laid out for peaceful living.
Application fee applies
Small dogs only - with approval and non refundable fees - limit 2
School District: dixon
non-smoking home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4360151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Silver Creek Loop have any available units?
265 Silver Creek Loop has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 Silver Creek Loop have?
Some of 265 Silver Creek Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Silver Creek Loop currently offering any rent specials?
265 Silver Creek Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Silver Creek Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Silver Creek Loop is pet friendly.
Does 265 Silver Creek Loop offer parking?
Yes, 265 Silver Creek Loop offers parking.
Does 265 Silver Creek Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Silver Creek Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Silver Creek Loop have a pool?
No, 265 Silver Creek Loop does not have a pool.
Does 265 Silver Creek Loop have accessible units?
No, 265 Silver Creek Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Silver Creek Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Silver Creek Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Silver Creek Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 Silver Creek Loop has units with air conditioning.
