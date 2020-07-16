All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 215 Glen Cannon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
215 Glen Cannon Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

215 Glen Cannon Drive

215 Glen Cannon Drive · (910) 347-3171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 Glen Cannon Drive, Onslow County, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful, clean town home in The Burroughs of Carolina Plantation. Located close to schools, shopping, dining & entertainment. The open downstairs doesn't leave anyone out. The eat-in kitchen features all stainless appliances; range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave & opens up to the screened porch & fenced back yard. Lawn maintenance is minimal. There's also a 1/2 bath downstairs. Both bedrooms are upstairs & each has a private bath. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Less than8 miles to MCB Camp Lejeune & approx. 12 miles to MCAS New River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have any available units?
215 Glen Cannon Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have?
Some of 215 Glen Cannon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Glen Cannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Glen Cannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Glen Cannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 Glen Cannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive offer parking?
No, 215 Glen Cannon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Glen Cannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Glen Cannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Glen Cannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Glen Cannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Glen Cannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Glen Cannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 215 Glen Cannon Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity