215 Glen Cannon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful, clean town home in The Burroughs of Carolina Plantation. Located close to schools, shopping, dining & entertainment. The open downstairs doesn't leave anyone out. The eat-in kitchen features all stainless appliances; range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave & opens up to the screened porch & fenced back yard. Lawn maintenance is minimal. There's also a 1/2 bath downstairs. Both bedrooms are upstairs & each has a private bath. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Less than8 miles to MCB Camp Lejeune & approx. 12 miles to MCAS New River.