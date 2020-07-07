All apartments in Onslow County
198 Marina Wynd Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

198 Marina Wynd Way

198 Marina Wynd Way · (910) 333-6263
Location

198 Marina Wynd Way, Onslow County, NC 28460

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 198 Marina Wynd Way · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
198 Marina Wynd Drive - Home for Rent in the DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY of Mimosa Bay! This community offers boat dock access, pool & clubhouse and is located near MARSOC, Courthouse Bay, Stone Bay & surrounding beaches! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft and more! The first floor is prewired for surround sound and has archways, laminate hardwood flooring for easy maintenance, a half bath, an elegant formal dining room with coffered ceiling, a living room with a fireplace, and a stunning kitchen. The kitchen displays an open concept overlooking the breakfast nook and is complete with all stainless steel appliances...to include a side by side refrigerator with an ice/water dispenser. It also features granite countertops and a pantry for added storage. Upstairs you are greeted by a large loft, a large laundry room, and 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is complete with one of the largest closets you'll ever see! It's absolutely HUGE! The master suite also has a ceiling fan and a private bathroom. The master bath features dual vanities and a separate shower and large soaking tub! The exterior features of this home include a 2 car attached garage, sprinkler system, a covered front porch, an open patio and an enormous half acre lot! The backyard has a decorative fence! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Pets negotiable.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Marina Wynd Way have any available units?
198 Marina Wynd Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 198 Marina Wynd Way have?
Some of 198 Marina Wynd Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Marina Wynd Way currently offering any rent specials?
198 Marina Wynd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Marina Wynd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 198 Marina Wynd Way is pet friendly.
Does 198 Marina Wynd Way offer parking?
Yes, 198 Marina Wynd Way offers parking.
Does 198 Marina Wynd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Marina Wynd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Marina Wynd Way have a pool?
Yes, 198 Marina Wynd Way has a pool.
Does 198 Marina Wynd Way have accessible units?
No, 198 Marina Wynd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Marina Wynd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Marina Wynd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Marina Wynd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Marina Wynd Way does not have units with air conditioning.
