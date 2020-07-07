198 Marina Wynd Way

Amenities

198 Marina Wynd Drive - Home for Rent in the DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY of Mimosa Bay! This community offers boat dock access, pool & clubhouse and is located near MARSOC, Courthouse Bay, Stone Bay & surrounding beaches! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft and more! The first floor is prewired for surround sound and has archways, laminate hardwood flooring for easy maintenance, a half bath, an elegant formal dining room with coffered ceiling, a living room with a fireplace, and a stunning kitchen. The kitchen displays an open concept overlooking the breakfast nook and is complete with all stainless steel appliances...to include a side by side refrigerator with an ice/water dispenser. It also features granite countertops and a pantry for added storage. Upstairs you are greeted by a large loft, a large laundry room, and 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is complete with one of the largest closets you'll ever see! It's absolutely HUGE! The master suite also has a ceiling fan and a private bathroom. The master bath features dual vanities and a separate shower and large soaking tub! The exterior features of this home include a 2 car attached garage, sprinkler system, a covered front porch, an open patio and an enormous half acre lot! The backyard has a decorative fence! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Pets negotiable.



