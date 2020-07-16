All apartments in Onslow County
114 Waterstone Lane
114 Waterstone Lane

114 Waterstone Ln · No Longer Available
114 Waterstone Ln, Onslow County, NC 28546

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
Gorgeous, well-kept, 3-bedroom townhome! Enter through your covered front porch or your attached one car garage. Walk into your foyer that leads to a large, open Living room/ Dining room/Kitchen with low maintenance vinyl flooring. There is a guest bathroom with a pedestal sink downstairs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and a large double sink. Access to a large screened porch is at the back of the Great room. Three large carpeted bedrooms and a laundry area are upstairs. The Master bedroom has a very deep walk in closet, the Master bathroom has a double vanity. The other two bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and large closets. Enjoy the outdoors in your privacy-fenced backyard or venture out because you are minutes from schools, shopping, highway access to beaches, military bases, and dining/entertainment.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Does 114 Waterstone Lane have any available units?
114 Waterstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 114 Waterstone Lane have?
Some of 114 Waterstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Waterstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
114 Waterstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Waterstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 114 Waterstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 114 Waterstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 114 Waterstone Lane offers parking.
Does 114 Waterstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Waterstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Waterstone Lane have a pool?
No, 114 Waterstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 114 Waterstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 114 Waterstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Waterstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Waterstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Waterstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Waterstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
