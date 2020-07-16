114 Waterstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, well-kept, 3-bedroom townhome! Enter through your covered front porch or your attached one car garage. Walk into your foyer that leads to a large, open Living room/ Dining room/Kitchen with low maintenance vinyl flooring. There is a guest bathroom with a pedestal sink downstairs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and a large double sink. Access to a large screened porch is at the back of the Great room. Three large carpeted bedrooms and a laundry area are upstairs. The Master bedroom has a very deep walk in closet, the Master bathroom has a double vanity. The other two bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and large closets. Enjoy the outdoors in your privacy-fenced backyard or venture out because you are minutes from schools, shopping, highway access to beaches, military bases, and dining/entertainment.