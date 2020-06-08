404 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This rare, updated 3BR 2BA farmhouse home won't last long! Beautiful mature trees accompany this oversized corner lot in the desirable town of Oakboro. Home has a metal roof, gorgeous hardwood floors thru out home, eat in bar, garden tub, and tons more farmhouse charm for you to come see (antique mantle, shiplap walls, slat ceilings, and clawfoot tub are just a few to mention). Enjoy quiet mornings and evenings on the screened in porch. Large deck to entertain out back or to enjoy 4th of July fireworks the quaint, festive, little town puts on each summer! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS JUNE 8TH.