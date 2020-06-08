All apartments in Oakboro
404 8th Street

404 E 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

404 E 8th St, Oakboro, NC 28129

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This rare, updated 3BR 2BA farmhouse home won't last long! Beautiful mature trees accompany this oversized corner lot in the desirable town of Oakboro. Home has a metal roof, gorgeous hardwood floors thru out home, eat in bar, garden tub, and tons more farmhouse charm for you to come see (antique mantle, shiplap walls, slat ceilings, and clawfoot tub are just a few to mention). Enjoy quiet mornings and evenings on the screened in porch. Large deck to entertain out back or to enjoy 4th of July fireworks the quaint, festive, little town puts on each summer! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS JUNE 8TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 8th Street have any available units?
404 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakboro, NC.
What amenities does 404 8th Street have?
Some of 404 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakboro.
Does 404 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 8th Street offers parking.
Does 404 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 8th Street have a pool?
No, 404 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 404 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

