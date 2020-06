Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping. It is just around the corner from Creekside Elementary and several parks. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a nice fenced-in back yard. The living room with fireplace flows into a spacious dining room and then opens to a well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a beautiful gas stove! The laundry closet is located on the second floor with washer and dryer for your convenience. Plenty of storage closets in this home. The master suite is also located on the second floor; it includes a walk-in closet. The en-suite master bathroom includes double sinks with lots of space to get ready for your day! The home also features an extra-large two car garage. Pets are negotiable.