New Bern, NC
221 Church Hill Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

221 Church Hill Court

221 Church Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

221 Church Hill Court, New Bern, NC 28562

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
221 Churchill Court - Fantastic Tri-Plex Unit Available Now in the Derby Park Subdivision! - Adorable and energy-efficient triplex available in the Derby Park Subdivision. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. Open floor plan living room, kitchen, dining area with cathedral ceiling. Galley style kitchen includes your stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer as a courtesy. Very light and airy second bedroom comes with a large palladium window. Sliding patio door leading out to a private patio entertaining area. 882 square feet, City of New Bern utilities. No pets please!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

221 Church Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
Some of 221 Church Hill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
221 Church Hill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 221 Church Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bern.
No, 221 Church Hill Court does not offer parking.
Yes, 221 Church Hill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 221 Church Hill Court does not have a pool.
No, 221 Church Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Yes, 221 Church Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
No, 221 Church Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
