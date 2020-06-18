221 Church Hill Court

Amenities

221 Churchill Court - Fantastic Tri-Plex Unit Available Now in the Derby Park Subdivision! - Adorable and energy-efficient triplex available in the Derby Park Subdivision. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. Open floor plan living room, kitchen, dining area with cathedral ceiling. Galley style kitchen includes your stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer as a courtesy. Very light and airy second bedroom comes with a large palladium window. Sliding patio door leading out to a private patio entertaining area. 882 square feet, City of New Bern utilities. No pets please!



No Pets Allowed



