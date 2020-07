Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

217 Langhorn Drive-CB - Remarkable 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with a view of the Catawba River. A short 20 minute commute to most areas in Charlotte. This home features private bathrooms for each bedroom, deck, large open kitchen with all black appliances, and includes washer/dryer! Convenient to Charlotte and Belmont.



I-85S to Exit 27/Hwy 273 towards Mount Holly, Right on Tuckaseegee, Riverfront neighborhood is on the Left, Right on Langhorn Drive



(RLNE5249509)