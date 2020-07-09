All apartments in Mount Holly
Mount Holly, NC
105 Clegg Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:42 PM

105 Clegg Street

105 Clegg Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 Clegg Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
***OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 2/8 from 11am until Noon!!! Nice updated one story home with 1 car garage. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New flooring and fresh paint through out. New windows throughout. Very nice home. We do not accept Section 8 or other housing vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Clegg Street have any available units?
105 Clegg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 105 Clegg Street have?
Some of 105 Clegg Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Clegg Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Clegg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Clegg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Clegg Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Clegg Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Clegg Street offers parking.
Does 105 Clegg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Clegg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Clegg Street have a pool?
No, 105 Clegg Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Clegg Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Clegg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Clegg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Clegg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Clegg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Clegg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
