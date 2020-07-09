105 Clegg Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

***OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 2/8 from 11am until Noon!!! Nice updated one story home with 1 car garage. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New flooring and fresh paint through out. New windows throughout. Very nice home. We do not accept Section 8 or other housing vouchers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.