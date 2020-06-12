1202 Bay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot with gorgeous water with public access and docks just around the corner from your door! Large backyard and storage. Walk to downtown waterfront shops and all that Morehead City has to offer. If you love boating and water and being able to walk to downtown shops, this place is for you! Available for long term rental. Walk down the street to public boat launch, parks, docks, waterfront shops and amenities of downtown historic Morehead City just steps away. Great location--convenient to hospital, college, Cherry Point, beach, etc. Minutes to beaches. Available immediately for good credit tenant. Around corner from new City Hall. Pets allowed with pet fee and pet rent.



Brickstone Management 919-589-7600. mhc@brickstonemanagement.com



Disponibilidad inmediata. Arrendamiento hoy! En el Corazon de Morehead City!

Niza casa con 4 habitaciones 2 baos (un completo y otro medio), recientemente remodeladas y patio trasero, vistas del agua increibles en el centro de la ciudad de Morehead, NC. Arrendatario a largo plazo preferido. Debe tener buen historial de alquiler y un ingreso adecuado para aplicar. Deposito de garantia es un mes. Depsito de garanta superior puede ser necesaria para aquellos que tienen bajo puntaje de crdito. Por favor llame para una cita. Se puede tener moscotas con importe.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3384364)