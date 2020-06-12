All apartments in Morehead City
Find more places like 1202 Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morehead City, NC
/
1202 Bay Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

1202 Bay Street

1202 Bay Street · (919) 589-7600 ext. 77
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morehead City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 Bay Street · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot with gorgeous water with public access and docks just around the corner from your door! Large backyard and storage. Walk to downtown waterfront shops and all that Morehead City has to offer. If you love boating and water and being able to walk to downtown shops, this place is for you! Available for long term rental. Walk down the street to public boat launch, parks, docks, waterfront shops and amenities of downtown historic Morehead City just steps away. Great location--convenient to hospital, college, Cherry Point, beach, etc. Minutes to beaches. Available immediately for good credit tenant. Around corner from new City Hall. Pets allowed with pet fee and pet rent.

Brickstone Management 919-589-7600. mhc@brickstonemanagement.com

Disponibilidad inmediata. Arrendamiento hoy! En el Corazon de Morehead City!
Niza casa con 4 habitaciones 2 baos (un completo y otro medio), recientemente remodeladas y patio trasero, vistas del agua increibles en el centro de la ciudad de Morehead, NC. Arrendatario a largo plazo preferido. Debe tener buen historial de alquiler y un ingreso adecuado para aplicar. Deposito de garantia es un mes. Depsito de garanta superior puede ser necesaria para aquellos que tienen bajo puntaje de crdito. Por favor llame para una cita. Se puede tener moscotas con importe.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3384364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Bay Street have any available units?
1202 Bay Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1202 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Bay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Bay Street offer parking?
No, 1202 Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 1202 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 1202 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1202 Bay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Morehead City 2 BedroomsMorehead City 3 Bedrooms
Morehead City Apartments with BalconyMorehead City Apartments with Parking
Morehead City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCNewport, NC
Piney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity