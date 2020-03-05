All apartments in Monroe
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

2714 Gusty Lane

2714 Gusty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Gusty Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE DAILY 8AM-8PM! CALL OR TEXT 704.741.6650 FOR YOUR OWN PERSONAL ACCESS CODE! Welcome Home! This 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home Has Been Completely Upgraded & Is Ready For You! The Entire Home Features Brand New Flooring & Fresh Paint Throughout! The First Floor Features Both Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan, Kitchen w/ Island, Brand New Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, & Smooth Top Range, Breakfast Area, Spacious Walk-In Pantry, 1 Bedroom, & a Half Bath. Upstairs, You Will Find The Huge Master Suite, Complete w/ Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Dual Vanity Sinks, Three Additional Spacious Bedrooms, One Additional Full Bath, & an Awesome Loft. Two Car Attached Garage Complete w/ Garage Door Opener. Available For Immediate Occupancy! No Smoking Allowed. Housing Vouchers Not Accepted. Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Gusty Lane have any available units?
2714 Gusty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2714 Gusty Lane have?
Some of 2714 Gusty Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Gusty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Gusty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Gusty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Gusty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2714 Gusty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Gusty Lane offers parking.
Does 2714 Gusty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Gusty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Gusty Lane have a pool?
No, 2714 Gusty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Gusty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2714 Gusty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Gusty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Gusty Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Gusty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 Gusty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

