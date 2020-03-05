2714 Gusty Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE DAILY 8AM-8PM! CALL OR TEXT 704.741.6650 FOR YOUR OWN PERSONAL ACCESS CODE! Welcome Home! This 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home Has Been Completely Upgraded & Is Ready For You! The Entire Home Features Brand New Flooring & Fresh Paint Throughout! The First Floor Features Both Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan, Kitchen w/ Island, Brand New Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, & Smooth Top Range, Breakfast Area, Spacious Walk-In Pantry, 1 Bedroom, & a Half Bath. Upstairs, You Will Find The Huge Master Suite, Complete w/ Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Dual Vanity Sinks, Three Additional Spacious Bedrooms, One Additional Full Bath, & an Awesome Loft. Two Car Attached Garage Complete w/ Garage Door Opener. Available For Immediate Occupancy! No Smoking Allowed. Housing Vouchers Not Accepted. Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements.