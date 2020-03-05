2714 Gusty Lane

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE DAILY 8AM-8PM! CALL OR TEXT 704.741.6650 FOR YOUR OWN PERSONAL ACCESS CODE! Welcome Home! This 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home Has Been Completely Upgraded & Is Ready For You! The Entire Home Features Brand New Flooring & Fresh Paint Throughout! The First Floor Features Both Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan, Kitchen w/ Island, Brand New Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, & Smooth Top Range, Breakfast Area, Spacious Walk-In Pantry, 1 Bedroom, & a Half Bath. Upstairs, You Will Find The Huge Master Suite, Complete w/ Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Dual Vanity Sinks, Three Additional Spacious Bedrooms, One Additional Full Bath, & an Awesome Loft. Two Car Attached Garage Complete w/ Garage Door Opener. Available For Immediate Occupancy! No Smoking Allowed. Housing Vouchers Not Accepted. Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements.