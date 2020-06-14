Apartment List
/
NC
/
mint hill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mint Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5711 Turkey Oak Drive
5711 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3520 sqft
Gorgeous home on wooded lot. Granite countertops, stainless appls. Fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. Master has large sitting area. Bathrooms are lrg w tiled floors, decor upgrades.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Farmwood
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bradfield Farms
12 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Sharon Amity
4 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Farm Pond
9 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
15 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
East Forest
13 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
East Forest
19 Units Available
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,054
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 1 at 03:06pm
Farm Pond
11 Units Available
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
960 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Silverwood
1 Unit Available
8621 Terra Cotta Drive
8621 Terra Cotta Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1566 sqft
Newly Renovated Spaceous 3 Bedroom Hickory Grove Home Nestled in Established Neighborhood - The sprawling 3B2B has been recently renovated with two generous living spaces and newly installed kitchen and refinished hardwood flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Idlewild South
1 Unit Available
6617 Lynmont Dr
6617 Lynmont Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1459 sqft
Charming Ranch Home for Rent - Don't miss this 3 bedroom- 2 bath ranch in great location with easy access to WT Harris Blvd and Independence Blvd. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room. Kitchen and dining have a great open concept.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Idlewild Farms
1 Unit Available
6740 Marlbrook Drive
6740 Marlbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1604 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Wood Laminate Flooring Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1829 N. Sharon Amity Road
1829 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
1829 N. Sharon Amity Rd - Charming 2BR Bungalow in Oakhurst! Hardwood floors, archetectural details throughout! Updated 1 BT. Cozy kitchen with Refrig, Range/Oven. Washer & Dryer included. Private, fenced backyard is no-maintenance.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
6204 Spanish Oak Road
6204 Spanish Oak Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
6204 Spanish Oak Road-CB - This great 2 bedroom, 2 bath semi-detached home is conveniently located on a corner lot convenient to Albemarle Road and E W.T. Harris Blvd just minutes from Uptown. Brand new LVT wood flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mint Hill, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mint Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMint Hill 3 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with GarageMint Hill Apartments with GymMint Hill Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mint Hill Apartments with ParkingMint Hill Apartments with PoolMint Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsMint Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College