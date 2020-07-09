9300 Peckham Rye Road

Amenities

3 Bedrm/3bath split level home in the desired community of Danbrooke Park! Main living area boasts vaulted ceilings with a wood-burning fireplace. Dining area open into the kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. The master suite and 2 guest bedrooms finish off the main level along with 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs a huge bonus room and full bathroom. Awesome fenced backyard with two 2-tiered decks and patio for entertainment. Home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind. Located near shopping, dining and just a few miles from downtown Mint Hill.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.