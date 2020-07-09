All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

15113 Yarmouth Road

Location

15113 Yarmouth Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
15113 Yarmouth Road - Spacious 3 bed 2 bathroom home for rent! This multilevel home has large bedrooms with carpet throughout each. The downstairs open living room leads into the kitchen that includes appliances. This home has completely NEW flooring! The home offers a private deck and large back yard perfect for entertaining! Convenient to I-485!

Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord. At exit 36, take ramp right for NC-16 toward Downtown. Keep left to stay on NC-16 S / Brookshire Blvd / W Brookshire Fwy. Road name changes to I-277 S / NC-16 S / W Brookshire Fwy. At exit 2B, take ramp left for US-74 East toward Independence Blvd. Take ramp right for NC-51 North toward Mint Hill. At roundabout, take 1st exit onto Idlewild Rd. Bear left onto Thompson Rd. Turn right onto Seaton Dr. Turn right onto Rothwell Dr. Turn Left onto Yarmouth Road

(RLNE5756355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15113 Yarmouth Road have any available units?
15113 Yarmouth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 15113 Yarmouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
15113 Yarmouth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15113 Yarmouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 15113 Yarmouth Road offer parking?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road does not offer parking.
Does 15113 Yarmouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15113 Yarmouth Road have a pool?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 15113 Yarmouth Road have accessible units?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15113 Yarmouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15113 Yarmouth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15113 Yarmouth Road does not have units with air conditioning.

