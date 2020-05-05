All apartments in Midland
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3375 Muddy Creek Road

3375 Muddy Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3375 Muddy Creek Road, Midland, NC 28107

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3375 Muddy Creek Road Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Full Brick Home In Bethel Glen! - Open floor plan with nice entry hall, two story living room, breakfast area with bay window, 4 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Master Bedroom on the Main floor! HUGE fenced backyard with storage shed.

***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 6/01/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***

(RLNE5638349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have any available units?
3375 Muddy Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, NC.
What amenities does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have?
Some of 3375 Muddy Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Muddy Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Muddy Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Muddy Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 3375 Muddy Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Muddy Creek Road offers parking.
Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3375 Muddy Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have a pool?
No, 3375 Muddy Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 3375 Muddy Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3375 Muddy Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3375 Muddy Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3375 Muddy Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

