Midland, NC
1335 Forest Bluff Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

1335 Forest Bluff Drive

1335 Forest Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Forest Bluff Drive, Midland, NC 28107

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Rare, one-of-a-kind full-brick ranch home with finished walk-out basement offers 3 BR, 3 full baths and over 3600 s.f. of living space. Set on almost 2 ACRES, the home is set back from the street and near the end of the cul-de-sac. Exterior features include a long driveway with 2-car side-load garage, expansive & welcoming covered front porch, a massive raised rear deck overlooking a huge, lush rear yard with a large patio underneath! Perfect place for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Boasts beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile flooring throughout, lots of windows and lots of natural light--large kitchen with breakfast bar, a family room with tray ceiling and brick hearth, an office and dining room. Inviting master suite has floor to ceiling windows facing the lush back yard and steps out to the deck. Huge master bath with separate vanities and corner garden tub. The walk-out basement offers a massive area for a rec room and living room, a bar area, a flex room and a full bath. You won't find another like this one!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have any available units?
1335 Forest Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, NC.
What amenities does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1335 Forest Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Forest Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Forest Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Forest Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Forest Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Forest Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
