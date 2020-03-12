1335 Forest Bluff Drive

Amenities

Rare, one-of-a-kind full-brick ranch home with finished walk-out basement offers 3 BR, 3 full baths and over 3600 s.f. of living space. Set on almost 2 ACRES, the home is set back from the street and near the end of the cul-de-sac. Exterior features include a long driveway with 2-car side-load garage, expansive & welcoming covered front porch, a massive raised rear deck overlooking a huge, lush rear yard with a large patio underneath! Perfect place for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Boasts beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile flooring throughout, lots of windows and lots of natural light--large kitchen with breakfast bar, a family room with tray ceiling and brick hearth, an office and dining room. Inviting master suite has floor to ceiling windows facing the lush back yard and steps out to the deck. Huge master bath with separate vanities and corner garden tub. The walk-out basement offers a massive area for a rec room and living room, a bar area, a flex room and a full bath. You won't find another like this one!



