9512 Westchire Ct

Amenities
Spacious brick townhome in Matthews close to everything. Near Hwy 51. Walk to quaint restaurants and shops! Large open great rm with hardwood flooring opens to dining area & connected to gourmet kitchen & breakfast area. Quaint rear deck surrounded by trees. Spacious bedrooms up each w/priv bath. New washer/dryer up & new carpet. Lower level features a flex space/office area,closet and half ba and covered patio. Very roomy one car gar w shelving for storage. Walk to community pool & community gazebo. Small pets conditional w non-refundable pet fee. $15 per mo filter delivery program