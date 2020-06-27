All apartments in Matthews
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

9512 Westchire Ct

9512 Westchire Court · No Longer Available
Location

9512 Westchire Court, Matthews, NC 28105
Downtown Matthews

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious brick townhome in Matthews close to everything. Near Hwy 51. Walk to quaint restaurants and shops! Large open great rm with hardwood flooring opens to dining area & connected to gourmet kitchen & breakfast area. Quaint rear deck surrounded by trees. Spacious bedrooms up each w/priv bath. New washer/dryer up & new carpet. Lower level features a flex space/office area,closet and half ba and covered patio. Very roomy one car gar w shelving for storage. Walk to community pool & community gazebo. Small pets conditional w non-refundable pet fee. $15 per mo filter delivery program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 Westchire Ct have any available units?
9512 Westchire Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9512 Westchire Ct have?
Some of 9512 Westchire Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 Westchire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9512 Westchire Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 Westchire Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 Westchire Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9512 Westchire Ct offer parking?
No, 9512 Westchire Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9512 Westchire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9512 Westchire Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 Westchire Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9512 Westchire Ct has a pool.
Does 9512 Westchire Ct have accessible units?
No, 9512 Westchire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 Westchire Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 Westchire Ct has units with dishwashers.
