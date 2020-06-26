All apartments in Matthews
437 Amir Circle

Location

437 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Absolute stunning 4BR home in Matthews NC. Master on main with huge walk-in closet. High-end luxury living throughout. Granite countertops and vanities. Brand new custom maple cabinetry in kitchen and baths. Luxury vinyl plank wood floors on the main. New carpet in 3 bedrooms upstairs. All new designer inspired colors. Bright and cheery. Stainless/black new flat surface stove, microwave and dishwasher. Home situated near an open common area with benches and recreation playground. New heating and air system. Landlord looking for tenant who enjoys the finer things and will take immaculate care of this fine home in Matthews NC. Call Jonathan Roberts Realty 704-589-8585.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Amir Circle have any available units?
437 Amir Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Amir Circle have?
Some of 437 Amir Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Amir Circle currently offering any rent specials?
437 Amir Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Amir Circle pet-friendly?
No, 437 Amir Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 437 Amir Circle offer parking?
Yes, 437 Amir Circle offers parking.
Does 437 Amir Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Amir Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Amir Circle have a pool?
No, 437 Amir Circle does not have a pool.
Does 437 Amir Circle have accessible units?
No, 437 Amir Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Amir Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Amir Circle has units with dishwashers.
