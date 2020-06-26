437 Amir Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Absolute stunning 4BR home in Matthews NC. Master on main with huge walk-in closet. High-end luxury living throughout. Granite countertops and vanities. Brand new custom maple cabinetry in kitchen and baths. Luxury vinyl plank wood floors on the main. New carpet in 3 bedrooms upstairs. All new designer inspired colors. Bright and cheery. Stainless/black new flat surface stove, microwave and dishwasher. Home situated near an open common area with benches and recreation playground. New heating and air system. Landlord looking for tenant who enjoys the finer things and will take immaculate care of this fine home in Matthews NC. Call Jonathan Roberts Realty 704-589-8585.