423 Amir Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting. Front porch and rear patio. 1 car garage and driveway has space for 1 car. Lots of restaurants and shops nearby.

Maybe rented on a week or monthly basis.

There is bus transportation in the area. 19 miles to Charlotte Douglas Airport, 14 miles to Bank of America Stadium, 13 miles to Spectrum Center and 10 miles to Bojangles Coliseum