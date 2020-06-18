All apartments in Matthews
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:00 PM

423 Amir Circle

423 Amir Circle · (704) 450-0222
Location

423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC 28105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting. Front porch and rear patio. 1 car garage and driveway has space for 1 car. Lots of restaurants and shops nearby.
Maybe rented on a week or monthly basis.
There is bus transportation in the area. 19 miles to Charlotte Douglas Airport, 14 miles to Bank of America Stadium, 13 miles to Spectrum Center and 10 miles to Bojangles Coliseum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Amir Circle have any available units?
423 Amir Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Amir Circle have?
Some of 423 Amir Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Amir Circle currently offering any rent specials?
423 Amir Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Amir Circle pet-friendly?
No, 423 Amir Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 423 Amir Circle offer parking?
Yes, 423 Amir Circle does offer parking.
Does 423 Amir Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Amir Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Amir Circle have a pool?
No, 423 Amir Circle does not have a pool.
Does 423 Amir Circle have accessible units?
No, 423 Amir Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Amir Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Amir Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Amir Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Amir Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
