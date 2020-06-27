All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 201 Linville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
201 Linville Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 PM

201 Linville Drive

201 Linville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

201 Linville Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home in Sardis Plantation, a community of tree lined streets with community walking trails, playground, and tennis courts.. Nicely Landscaped 1/3 acre lot with flat private fully fenced back yard. Two garage with easy access to kitchen from the garage. Living and separate den with high dormered ceiling and exposed beam. Garage door openers. Security system. Programmable thermostat. Forced hot air and central A/C. Master bath suit. Walk in closet. Corrine counter tops in the kitchen with center island. Neutral paint colors. Newer floor coverings. Appliances included. Lawncare included for additional $45 a month. Can be furnished for a small additional fee or unfurnished. $300 one time pet fee. Agent owner. No broker fee to renter (landlord will pay brokers fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 225
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Linville Drive have any available units?
201 Linville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Linville Drive have?
Some of 201 Linville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Linville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Linville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Linville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Linville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Linville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Linville Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Linville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Linville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Linville Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Linville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Linville Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Linville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Linville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Linville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms
Matthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Matthews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College