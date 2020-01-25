All apartments in Marvin
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

2102 Providence Rd S

2102 Providence Road South
Location

2102 Providence Road South, Marvin, NC 28173

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 acres of flat, fenced property located in Marvin/Union County just outside South Charlotte. Commercial/Residential. This property features a large sunroom, porch & inviting patio. Security gate out front. Storage building is wired for power - excellent work space with 2 lockable areas. NO HOA, plenty of parking for your boat and work vehicles. Conveniently located near shopping in excellent Union County school zone - Sandy Ridge Elementary, Marvin Ridge Middle & High.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Providence Rd S have any available units?
2102 Providence Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marvin, NC.
What amenities does 2102 Providence Rd S have?
Some of 2102 Providence Rd S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Providence Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Providence Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Providence Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Providence Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Providence Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Providence Rd S offers parking.
Does 2102 Providence Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Providence Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Providence Rd S have a pool?
No, 2102 Providence Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Providence Rd S have accessible units?
No, 2102 Providence Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Providence Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Providence Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Providence Rd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2102 Providence Rd S has units with air conditioning.
