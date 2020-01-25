2102 Providence Rd S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 acres of flat, fenced property located in Marvin/Union County just outside South Charlotte. Commercial/Residential. This property features a large sunroom, porch & inviting patio. Security gate out front. Storage building is wired for power - excellent work space with 2 lockable areas. NO HOA, plenty of parking for your boat and work vehicles. Conveniently located near shopping in excellent Union County school zone - Sandy Ridge Elementary, Marvin Ridge Middle & High.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).