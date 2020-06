Amenities

112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors. Large living room and nice breakfast area. Kitchen has a good amount of storage, flat top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Nicely landscaped yard with 12x12 deck and small outbuilding. Great location just 20 minutes to Hickory and 15 minutes to Lincolnton. Small Pets conditional with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Criminal and credit background checks part of the application process with $50 application fee per applicant age 18 and over residing in residence. Will be available July 10th. Tenant occupied. Do not disturb.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5108314)