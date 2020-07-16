All apartments in Maiden
107 Dundee Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:50 PM

107 Dundee Court

107 Dundee Court · No Longer Available
Location

107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC 28650

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Laundry Closet in the Kitchen. Rear 12 x 12 Deck overlooks private back and side yards. Spacious Living Room offers Laminate Wood Flooring, Ceiling Fan and Utility Closet. Hall Bath has Tile Floor. Ceilings are "knockdown texture", not Popcorn throughout. Nice large lot in the cul-de-sac. Vinyl Exterior with Stone Veneer Foundation. Covered Front Porch is 5'x20'. Wide Concrete Driveway for Parking. Close to Hwy 321. Won't Last Long!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1325 security deposit and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move-in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lockbox.

It's important to know that the code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. You must have a verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

* PLEASE NOTE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR AVAILABLE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG THE LISTING AND CONTACT OUR OFFICE IMMEDIATELY. *

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

