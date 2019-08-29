422 Glencrest Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly

- Great home in one of "Denver's" most beloved communities - The Gates. This 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home has so much to offer. On the first floor is a formal living room that would be great as an office too. Formal dining room with detailed trim and a large Greatroom with gas fp. The spacious kitchen is open to the great room for the highly desired open concept. Great storage with two pantries, a coat closet as well as the laundry room. There is a half bath as well. On the second floor is the master bedroom with walk-in closet and the master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. The backyard is flat and fenced with many trees, a playset and small storage shed. The flooring will be replaced in the entire home and Stainless Appliances added soon! Two car garage. This house sits on a cul-de-sac street and just around the corner from the neighborhood pool, playground and walking trail. Walk to Lake Norman, shops and restaurants. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5039672)