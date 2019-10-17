Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a convenient location! Just west of I-85 in Locust / Midland you’ll have tons of options to dodge traffic. Need to get to downtown Charlotte, the University, north towards Salisbury? No other location can get you to all these places faster and more conveniently. You’re just minutes to both downtown Concord and Kannapolis, and that means the Charlotte Motor Speedway and all its wonderful events are just around the corner. Lake Norman is easily accessible for that weekend getaway! The home itself features…



New for 2019! Fresh carpet!. View an amazing 3D virtual walkthrough here... victoryrealestateinc.com/property/8926-comstock-ct-locust-nc-28097-wooded-lot-with-privacy-perfect-sized-mature-yard/



Trash included

Gorgeous pool with appointments

Picnic or lounge area

Backed up to woods

Semi-private location

Beautiful wood-look flooring

Plush carpet

Upgraded stone look counters

French door fridge

Timeless black appliances

Built-in microwave

Dishwasher & refrigerator

Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs

The convenience of dual vanities

Garden tub with picture window

Convenient serving bar

Modern, open floorplan

Upgraded plantation blinds

Ceilings fans throughout

Updated fixtures & faucets

Cozy fireplace

Lots of windows & natural light

Custom lighting throughout

Huge bedrooms

Soaring vaulted ceiling

Convenient garage

Meadowcreek Village

.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen