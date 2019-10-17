All apartments in Locust
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:20 PM

8926 Comstock Ct

8926 Comstock Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8926 Comstock Ct, Locust, NC 28097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a convenient location! Just west of I-85 in Locust / Midland you’ll have tons of options to dodge traffic. Need to get to downtown Charlotte, the University, north towards Salisbury? No other location can get you to all these places faster and more conveniently. You’re just minutes to both downtown Concord and Kannapolis, and that means the Charlotte Motor Speedway and all its wonderful events are just around the corner. Lake Norman is easily accessible for that weekend getaway! The home itself features…

New for 2019! Fresh carpet!. View an amazing 3D virtual walkthrough here... victoryrealestateinc.com/property/8926-comstock-ct-locust-nc-28097-wooded-lot-with-privacy-perfect-sized-mature-yard/

Trash included
Gorgeous pool with appointments
Picnic or lounge area
Backed up to woods
Semi-private location
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Plush carpet
Upgraded stone look counters
French door fridge
Timeless black appliances
Built-in microwave
Dishwasher & refrigerator
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
The convenience of dual vanities
Garden tub with picture window
Convenient serving bar
Modern, open floorplan
Upgraded plantation blinds
Ceilings fans throughout
Updated fixtures & faucets
Cozy fireplace
Lots of windows & natural light
Custom lighting throughout
Huge bedrooms
Soaring vaulted ceiling
Convenient garage
Meadowcreek Village
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8926 Comstock Ct have any available units?
8926 Comstock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
What amenities does 8926 Comstock Ct have?
Some of 8926 Comstock Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8926 Comstock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8926 Comstock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8926 Comstock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8926 Comstock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8926 Comstock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8926 Comstock Ct offers parking.
Does 8926 Comstock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8926 Comstock Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8926 Comstock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8926 Comstock Ct has a pool.
Does 8926 Comstock Ct have accessible units?
No, 8926 Comstock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8926 Comstock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8926 Comstock Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8926 Comstock Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8926 Comstock Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

