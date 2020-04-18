318 Wendover Drive

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome Home!!!! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Locust. Open kitchen with breakfast area.Family Room, Formal Dining Area, fireplace in living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Master has tray ceiling with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual vanity, separate tub and shower. Fall hall bath. Partially finished bonus room upstairs has full bath with stand alone shower. 2 car side load driveway. Fenced in rear yard. Wont last long!!!

No smoking

Pet conditional with owner approval. Avail early April.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.