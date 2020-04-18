All apartments in Locust
Find more places like 318 Wendover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Locust, NC
/
318 Wendover Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:35 PM

318 Wendover Drive

318 Wendover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

318 Wendover Drive, Locust, NC 28097

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome Home!!!! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Locust. Open kitchen with breakfast area.Family Room, Formal Dining Area, fireplace in living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Master has tray ceiling with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual vanity, separate tub and shower. Fall hall bath. Partially finished bonus room upstairs has full bath with stand alone shower. 2 car side load driveway. Fenced in rear yard. Wont last long!!!
No smoking
Pet conditional with owner approval. Avail early April.
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Wendover Drive have any available units?
318 Wendover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
Is 318 Wendover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Wendover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Wendover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 318 Wendover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust.
Does 318 Wendover Drive offer parking?
No, 318 Wendover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 318 Wendover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Wendover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Wendover Drive have a pool?
No, 318 Wendover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 318 Wendover Drive have accessible units?
No, 318 Wendover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Wendover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Wendover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Wendover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Wendover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCKannapolis, NCHarrisburg, NCAlbemarle, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NC
Lake Park, NCWaxhaw, NCPineville, NCWestport, NCAsheboro, NCBelmont, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCClemmons, NCClover, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College