Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

314 Contentment Drive

314 Contentment Dr · No Longer Available
Location

314 Contentment Dr, Locust, NC 28097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL NEW 4BD HOME - LOCATED IN STANLEY COUNTY - Gorgeous NEW rental home completing in September. Be the first to occupy this 4BD/2.5bth home conveniently located in a new section of an established single family community of Whispering Hills offering all the upgrades you would expect in a NEW home.

Whispering Hills is located in the very desirable Stanly County. Locust combines the best of small-town character and city conveniences. Located just off Highway 24/27, Locust is just 20 minutes away from I-485 and convenient to Concord, Charlotte, as well as Union County. We are also just minutes from great outdoor activities at Morrow Mountain state park, Lake Tillery and Badin Lake.

Interior features include large open kitchen with granite, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included. Call us today, this one won't last long!

(RLNE5119305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Contentment Drive have any available units?
314 Contentment Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
What amenities does 314 Contentment Drive have?
Some of 314 Contentment Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Contentment Drive currently offering any rent specials?
314 Contentment Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Contentment Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Contentment Drive is pet friendly.
Does 314 Contentment Drive offer parking?
No, 314 Contentment Drive does not offer parking.
Does 314 Contentment Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Contentment Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Contentment Drive have a pool?
No, 314 Contentment Drive does not have a pool.
Does 314 Contentment Drive have accessible units?
No, 314 Contentment Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Contentment Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Contentment Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Contentment Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Contentment Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
