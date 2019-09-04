314 Contentment Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL NEW 4BD HOME - LOCATED IN STANLEY COUNTY - Gorgeous NEW rental home completing in September. Be the first to occupy this 4BD/2.5bth home conveniently located in a new section of an established single family community of Whispering Hills offering all the upgrades you would expect in a NEW home.



Whispering Hills is located in the very desirable Stanly County. Locust combines the best of small-town character and city conveniences. Located just off Highway 24/27, Locust is just 20 minutes away from I-485 and convenient to Concord, Charlotte, as well as Union County. We are also just minutes from great outdoor activities at Morrow Mountain state park, Lake Tillery and Badin Lake.



Interior features include large open kitchen with granite, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included. Call us today, this one won't last long!



