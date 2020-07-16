495 Government Street

Amenities

Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer. Two good sized bedrooms and 1 bath. Covered front porch & rear patio. Located within walking distance to downtown and a brief walk to the Rail Trail. Application is required to be considered for lease. Pets allowed are small breed only. Contact Grant Mosteller for details at 704-472-8866.