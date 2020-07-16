All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 495 Government Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
495 Government Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

495 Government Street

495 North Government Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

495 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer. Two good sized bedrooms and 1 bath. Covered front porch & rear patio. Located within walking distance to downtown and a brief walk to the Rail Trail. Application is required to be considered for lease. Pets allowed are small breed only. Contact Grant Mosteller for details at 704-472-8866.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Government Street have any available units?
495 Government Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 495 Government Street have?
Some of 495 Government Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Government Street currently offering any rent specials?
495 Government Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Government Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 495 Government Street is pet friendly.
Does 495 Government Street offer parking?
No, 495 Government Street does not offer parking.
Does 495 Government Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 Government Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Government Street have a pool?
No, 495 Government Street does not have a pool.
Does 495 Government Street have accessible units?
No, 495 Government Street does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Government Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 Government Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Government Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 Government Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balconies
Lincolnton Apartments with ParkingLincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NC
Lenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College