All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 390 Turner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
390 Turner Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

390 Turner Street

390 Turner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 Turner Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Rent is $500 and the security deposit is $500. No pets. Application fee is $30 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Turner Street have any available units?
390 Turner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 390 Turner Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Turner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Turner Street pet-friendly?
No, 390 Turner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 390 Turner Street offer parking?
No, 390 Turner Street does not offer parking.
Does 390 Turner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Turner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Turner Street have a pool?
No, 390 Turner Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Turner Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Turner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Turner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Turner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Turner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Turner Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College