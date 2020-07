Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for a home to rent that is close to downtown shops, restaurants, post office, banks and stores? This is the place for you! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with garage. Situated on a corner lot in established neighborhood. This home has also been freshly painted and had new carpet installed. Application fee is $30 per adult. Rent-$1300 and security deposit $1300. Pet are conditional with a $300 pet fee.