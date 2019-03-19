Rent Calculator
2252 Country Club Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2252 Country Club Road
2252 Country Club Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2252 Country Club Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with fenced backyard with two storage buildings and garden spot. Convenient location. $875/mth, $875 sec dep, pets conditional with $250 pet fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
fee:
250
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2252 Country Club Road have any available units?
2252 Country Club Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnton, NC
.
Is 2252 Country Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Country Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Country Club Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Country Club Road is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Country Club Road offer parking?
No, 2252 Country Club Road does not offer parking.
Does 2252 Country Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Country Club Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Country Club Road have a pool?
No, 2252 Country Club Road does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Country Club Road have accessible units?
No, 2252 Country Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Country Club Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Country Club Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Country Club Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Country Club Road does not have units with air conditioning.
