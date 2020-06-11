1634 Breezy Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - Cute brick duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new cabinets, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, washer/dryer hook up, mini blinds, Ceiling Fans, new flooring throughout the apartment, soundboard between apartments, and side deck. Rent $825, Security Deposit $825, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No Inside Smoking, and Pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 Non-refundable pet fee and an additional fee per month. Monthly Income Requirement $2475.



(RLNE5342331)